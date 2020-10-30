Sussex County Man Gets 3 Years For Tormenting Farmers Seeking Sex With Their Animals

A Sussex County man who sent farmers typed letters seeking a sexual relationship with their horses and cows then damaged their property to get revenge for denial was sentenced to three years behind bars, the Daily Record reports.

Richard Decker, 32, of Vernon, was arrested last October and spent nearly a year in the Morris County Jail.

In April, he pleaded guilty to putting homemade spikes in driveways of farm owner, seeking revenge for their denial of his requests, authorities said.

A search of Decker's home turned up a pair of arrows with ignitors on the tip, and child porn, authorities said.

Detectives also found cocktails of gunpowder and other explosives, and a .22 caliber firearm, that Decker admitted he planned on using to hurt others.

Decker's attorney Larry Kleiner requested a suspension of his sentence, which was denied by Sussex County Superior Court Judge Louis Sceusi, the Daily Record says.

As part of a plea deal, 16 counts were dismissed and Decker was ordered to pay $1,888.67 for the damage he caused to the farmers' properties.

Decker previously pleaded guilty to possession of a destructive device and was given concurrent sentences for five charges including property damage, attempting to procure and animal for sexual purposes and possession child porn.

