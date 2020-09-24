Sussex County Community College Board Of Trustees Chair Selected To NJ Social Equality Group

Bill Curcio — the Board of Trustees Chair at Sussex County Community College — has been selected to serve on the Committee on Racial and Social Justice, a new group dedicated to the statewide fight for social equality in schools.

The panel comprises six members — three presidents and three state county college trustees — was formed by the New Jersey Council of County Colleges, SCCC said in an announcement on its website.

Cucio’s membership on the panel resulted partially from discussions with NJCCC co-member and SCCC President Jon Connolly, who says he was aware of Curcio’s enthusiasm in issues surrounding social justice.

Connolly then suggested Curcio’s membership to Council President Aaron Fichtner, who finalized the decision, the report says.

“The New Jersey Council of County Colleges wants to give very serious consideration to where we are in the state of New Jersey with respect to not just education and curriculum, but how community colleges intersect with industry and with government and with partners,” said Connolly Tuesday at the Board of Trustees meeting, NJHerald reports. “Essentially, what is our sphere of influence as community colleges that can contribute to the positive direction of social and racial justice in the state of New Jersey?”

Curcio has been an active community member for years, serving as Sparta Township’s Town Manager, running the Sparta Little League, founding the Winston Church Associates and even being chosen as a former Sparta Township Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

Meanwhile, he has shared his longtime experience in social equality and says he hopes to strengthen community relationships.

“It's a privilege to be named to this statewide committee,” said Curcio. “It's a topic of major concern at colleges throughout the state. I am looking forward to having a broader discussion about it on the college level.”

Curcio also shared his interest in opening “some type of dialogue to make sure we’re moving along in a peaceful fashion.”

Throughout the next several weeks, the Committee on Racial and Social Justice will focus on ways to encourage social equality at its 18 statewide community colleges, culminating in the November presentation of a planned course of action to the NJCCC.

