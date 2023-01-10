Suspect Wounded In Fort Lee

A suspect was hospitalized and at least one other was in custody Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Fort Lee, witnesses said.

The initial word from the area of Palisade Avenue and Whiteman Street near the Whiteman Park Plaza is that the wounded suspect may have accidentally shot himself around 2:30 p.m. That couldn't immediately be confirmed.

He was taken in police custody to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Unconfirmed reports were that the suspects had been involved in breaking into and/or stealing vehicles.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.