Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: UPDATE: Real Estate Agent Charged In Hit-And-Run Death Of Bergen Mother Of 5
News

Suspect Wounded In Fort Lee

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The scene in Fort Lee.
The scene in Fort Lee. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A suspect was hospitalized and at least one other was in custody Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Fort Lee, witnesses said.

The initial word from the area of Palisade Avenue and Whiteman Street near the Whiteman Park Plaza is that the wounded suspect may have accidentally shot himself around 2:30 p.m. That couldn't immediately be confirmed.

He was taken in police custody to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Unconfirmed reports were that the suspects had been involved in breaking into and/or stealing vehicles.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.