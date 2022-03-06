Surprise Proposal Shocks Montclair State Grad (VIDEO)

One Montclair State University student got a sweet surprise during the convocation ceremony this week.

Hendy Joseph was waiting for Kathy Fervius as she got on stage.

"No words can express my love for you," he says, holding a bouquet of flowers. "I love you."

Joseph got down on one knee and — spoiler alert — she said yes.

According to NJ Advance Media, the Newark couple had planned an engagement for sometime this summer — but Joseph had something else up his sleeve, the outlet said.

Click here to watch the proposal from MSU and here for more from NJ Advance Media.

