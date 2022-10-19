SURPRISE! App Leads Bergen Sheriff's Officers Directly To Mercedes Thief At Mall In Paramus

A Hackensack repeat offender who swiped a Mercedes Benz apparently hadn't counted on technology to dime him out while he went shopping at a local mall with the victim's wallet, authorities said.

The CLA owner, who’d misplaced his keys and fob at Bergen Community College, reported the vehicle stolen, then used a “Mercedes me connect” app feature to pinpoint its location – the Bergen Town Center mall in Paramus, county Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

Cureton’s officials found the sedan at the mall, then learned from a passerby that the driver had gone into the Target, the sheriff said.

So they waited.

Eventually, 23-year-old Jermaine Campbell approached the car and unlocked it with the fob, Cureton said.

Officer Sohrab Moussavi had him in custody before Campbell realized what was happening.

Campbell, who was carrying the victim's keys and wallet, was charged with receiving stolen property following last Saturday’s arrest, the sheriff said.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, Oct. 19, records show.

“Vehicle thefts are at a high in our county,” Cureton said. “It’s imperative for drivers to make sure you are in possession of your keys and key fob to deter motor vehicle thefts and/or other crimes of opportunity.”

