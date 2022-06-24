Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade

Roe V. Wade has officially been overturned by the Supreme Court, eradicating 50 years of American women's rights to abortion.

The Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization made Friday, June 24, upheld a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

States will soon be allowed to ban women's access to abortion, and 22 of them are expected to in some way.

According to a poll by CBS News, 50 percent of people say abortion should be made available while 33 percent say there should be stricter limits.

An initial draft majority opinion leaked in May suggested this might happen.

Roe v. Wade was a landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that regulating it was unconstitutional.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

