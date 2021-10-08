Support Surges For ROTC Grad Seriously Burned In Perth Amboy Gas Explosion

Support is surging for a 28-year-old Perth Amboy man who was seriously burned in a gas explosion in his garage last month.

More than $58,100 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Aug. 10 for David Wiessler, an ROTC grad and former U.S. Army EOD officer.

Wiessler was airlifted with burns on his arms and legs to the hospital from his Barry Avenue home around 7:15 a.m. on July 27, CBS2 reports.

Fire officials were investigating gas appliances due to the vapor explosion.

Wiessler had one skin graft surgery on Aug. 5 and remained sedated the following day, the campaign says.

"David is still medically stable but the journey ahead is a long one," reads the GoFundMe, launched by Lauren McGettrick.

Funds will go toward Wiessler's wife, Karenn.

