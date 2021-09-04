Support Surges For North Jersey Combat Veteran, 33, In ICU After Sudden Brain Hemorrhage

Support is surging for a North Jersey combat veteran currently in the ICU after a sudden brain hemorrhage.

Frankie Terranova — a 33-year-old Combat Engineer Army Veteran — was driving from his Lebanon home to visit family members in Florida on March 27 when he had a severe and life-threatening Basal Ganglia stroke, according to a GoFundMe launched by his family.

“This type of stroke occurs when blood leaks from a burst, torn, or unstable blood vessel into the tissue in the brain,” the fundraiser says.

“The buildup of blood led to swelling, pressure, and likely brain damage.”

After undergoing emergency brain surgery, Terranova remains intubated and heavily sedated in the ICU of Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.

Meanwhile, Terranova, who served in the Afghanistan war and suffers from severe PTSD, is still fighting high blood pressure, fevers and double-pneumonia and faces a “long road to recovery.”

More than $28,000 had been raised in just one day for the combat veteran, who works in Local 9 Plumber’s Union.

The donations will be used to support Terranova’s family and assist with medical and other ongoing expenses.

“Frank is a very loving, caring son, husband, brother, cousin, nephew, uncle and friend,” reads the fundraiser. “He served his country valiantly, selflessly and with honor.”

“This man selflessly sacrificed his life for his country and our Freedoms and it is now time to return the favor to this American Hero… Please find it in your heart to assist Frank and his family on his long road to recovery.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Frankie's Road to Recovery’ on GoFundMe.

