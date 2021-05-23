Support Surges For North Jersey Coach, Teacher Who Suffered Stroke

Support is surging for a North Jersey high school teacher and coach who suffered a stroke.

More than $18,600 had been raised for Billy Connors and his family on a GoFundMe as of Sunday morning.

Connors -- who has been teaching high school business classes for more than 30 years in Hoboken, Sparta, Emerson and Weehawken -- was airlifted to Overlook Hospital in Summit after suffering a stroke in April.

After a successful surgical procedure, he began suffering seizures, leaving him in critical care and on a ventilator for five days, the campaign says.

Connors was transferred to Atlantic Rehab in Madison and is undergoing multiple therapies.

"His goal is to get back to doing what he loves , and our goal is to help him get there without the extra burden of the enormous medical bills he is incurring," the GoFundMe says.

Connors not only teaches, but also coaches soccer, basketball, football, lacrosse and softball.

"He loves all aspects of his job but mostly helping the kids that need him most," the campaign says.

"The only thing he loves more than teaching/coaching are his daughters who he misses like crazy, just as much as they miss him."

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.