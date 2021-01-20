Support Surges For Morris County Family Who ‘Lost Everything’ In Two-Alarm House Fire

Support is surging for a Morris County family whose home was ravaged and destroyed in a two-alarm fire Sunday night, causing them to lose all of their possessions.

The fire broke out on Bridle Lane in Mount Olive shortly before midnight, the Budd Lake Fire Department said.

The fire was knocked down within half an hour — the Lloyd family, however, lost all of their possessions in the blaze, including a car.

More than $33,000 had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon on a GoFundMe to provide the family with emergency funds.

“The Lloyd family endured a devastating loss of their beloved home to a house fire,” reads the fundraiser. “Thankfully everyone is safe including their fur babies but they have lost everything.”

Mayor Rob Greenbaum shared his condolences in a Facebook post Monday:

“The family is left without anything,” he wrote.

“Any help which you can add to their GoFundMe page and help the family move forward is greatly appreciated. Mount Olive strong.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Lloyd Family House Fire’ on GoFundMe.

