Support Surges For Hoboken's 'Doorman Dave' After Fire

David Hernandez is a familiar face in Hoboken.

Some know him from Northern Soul on First Street, where he works security. Others know him from CVS, where he works when he's not at NoSo.

It seems like everywhere he goes, Dave Hernandez — affectionately known as "Doorman Dave" — brings cheer.

But now, Hernandez's Hoboken community is bringing cheer to him, after he and his family lost everything in a Jackson Street apartment fire Sunday, Sept. 4.

"He's married and has the most adorable daughter called Janyvah," a colleague said on a newly-launched GoFundMe campaign. "All the man does is work and care for his family, some people actually call him the real Mayor of Hoboken.

"Thankfully nobody was home so everyone is safe and sound but unfortunately their entire life has been devastated.

More than $42,000 had been raised as of Thursday, Sept. 8 on the campaign.

"We know times are tough for a lot of people right now but any donation big or small would greatly help Dave and his family at this most challenging time."

