North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Support Surges For Central Jersey Family After Pit Bull Kills Toddler, Wounds Mother

Aziz Ahmed
Aziz Ahmed Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A 3-year-old boy died and his mother hospitalized following a pit bull attack in Central Jersey.

Nearly $135,000 had been raised as of Friday evening by the father's employer, Coney Island Auto Parts, for the boy's funeral and related medical expenses.

Aziz Ahmed and his mother were in their fenced backyard on East Laurel Street in Avenel, when a pair of unregistered dogs that reportedly belonged to a neighbor behind them got into their yard and attacked them both, authorities said.

Ahmed's mother was critically hurt trying to save her son, and was airlifted to the hospital. The dogs have since been euthanized.

A memorial with candles, balloons and flowers was set up outside of the family's home.

“He was the light of our family and now he is taken away,” a relative told NJ Advance Media. “Imagine how traumatizing it’s gonna have to be for his 10-year-old brother to have to see that . . . His mom fighting for his brother’s life." 

