Support Surges For Beloved North Jersey Fireman Suffering From Heart Failure

Support is skyrocketing for a beloved North Jersey firefighter at risk of losing his family home after suffering from critical and ongoing heart problems.

After accomplishing his lifelong dream and being sworn in as a firefighter in Cranford in 2013, Robert Hurewitz’s aspirations devastatingly came to a halt when he started suffering from heart palpitations in July 2021, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family’s expenses.

“All he has ever wanted was to be a fireman,” reads the fundraiser. “It is rare to live your dream but he got to do that every day.”

Hurewitz was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib) and has since suffered a whirlwind of additional medical problems including cardiogenic shock, heart failure and kidney failure, the campaign says.

After undergoing numerous procedures and spending seven weeks in the hospital, Hurewitz returned home in September and continues to make a slow recovery, though his cardiac damage is permanent. Heartbreakingly, he can never work as a fireman again, his family says.

Meanwhile, Hurewitz’s family is left juggling his care while keeping up with ongoing medical and home expenses.

“We have cut our expenses, and I am back to work full time but we are still in danger of losing our home,” reads the campaign, launched by Amanda Langner-Hurewitz and several other teammates.

More than $54,000 had been raised by nearly 600 donors as of Friday, putting the family more than one-fifth of the way toward the campaign’s end goal of $258,807.

Several friends and family members shared support on social media as well:

Click here to view/donate to ‘Saving A Fireman’s House’ on GoFundMe.

