Support Surges For Beloved North Jersey Dad Put On Medical Leave After Second Heart Attack

Support is on the rise for a lifelong North Jersey resident and beloved father who was recently put on medical leave after suffering a second heart attack.

Ed Belenguer, who works at Liebenzell Retreat Ministries on Schooley's Mountain, was placed on medical leave after six months of employment after he suffered from a second heart attack, according to a GoFundMe launched by his coworker, Morgan Anderson.

Belenguer’s ties to North Jersey extend far beyond his current employment — according to Anderson, he previously worked at Saint Philips and James School in Phillipsburg. He also spent 26 years as the Head Custodian at Lebanon School District in Califon.

The lifelong Long Valley resident graduated from West Morris Central High School and attended Dover Business College, according to Anderson, who describes Belenguer as “a true blessing to all of those who meet him.”

“Recently Ed was put on medical leave from work due to a second heart attack,” Anderson writes.

“This hard-working man is the soul [sic] income for his family and due to his health conditions, that income has now been put on hold until he can return.”

More than $4,200 had been raised as of Friday, doubling the campaign’s initial goal of $2,000 in just two days.

Belenguer is known as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loves to lend a helping hand to others, Anderson adds.

“Ed is a humble man who is always there to help others and give a listening ear,” writes Anderson.

“We are asking for help to support Ed and his family during this time with medical bills and other expenses.”

Meanwhile, other friends and coworkers have shared their support for Belenguer on social media:

“My friend Ed who many of you may know is in need of prayers and support,” reads a post from Patrice Schaffer. “Blessings to all.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Support Fund for Ed Belenguer’ on GoFundMe.

