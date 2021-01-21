Support Surges For Beloved Lehigh Valley Nurse, Mom Of 8 Battling Colon Cancer

Support is on the rise for a beloved Lehigh Valley nurse and mother of eight battling stage IV colon cancer.

After several months of suffering from mysterious pain and fatigue, Kirsten Bickert, 42, was sent to a GI specialist and learned that she had developed a mass in her sigmoid colon on Dec. 8, according to a GoFundMe launched for her medical expenses.

Bickert is known for her role as a passionate and caring nurse, as well as a mother of eight children ages seven through 18.

“She has been a nurse since 2007 and loves helping and taking care of people,” reads the campaign, launched by Thomas Rush and Ina Levin.

“Kirsten is not only a co-worker but a true friend and family member to both of us, as well as all our colleagues. She is always smiling and willing to help in any way she can.”

Follow-up testing determined that Bickert had developed stage IV colon cancer that had spread to her liver and lungs, the fundraiser says.

For the past three weeks, Bickert has been attending doctor’s appointments, testing, scans, lab work and other medical obligations “almost daily” and has just started chemotherapy, according to the campaign.

However, as an agency-employed nurse, Bickert does not get vacation or paid time off for missed workdays, the fundraiser says.

“We want Kirsten to focus on getting better, not worrying about finances,” reads the fundraiser.

Nearly $11,000 had been raised as of Friday, putting the family nearly halfway toward the campaign’s end goal of $25,000 in just four days.

“We are asking you to give to Kirsten and her family any amount you can so that she can spend as much time with her husband and 8 children instead of worrying about coming to work while facing a true battle of life.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Kirsten Bickert with Medical Expenses’ on GoFundMe.

