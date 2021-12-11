Support Surges For Beloved Hackettstown Dad, Special Ed Teacher & Coach Diagnosed With Cancer

Support is on the rise for a beloved Hackettstown father, longtime special education teacher and coach who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Ed Wehmeyer, a lifelong Hackettstown resident, was diagnosed with stage III cancer in September, according to a GoFundMe launched by his daughter, Jordyn.

“We are kindly and humbly asking for your help,” writes Jordyn.

Wehmeyer was well-known for his athletic talent in high school, Jordyn says. He was inducted into the Hackettstown High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.

“My father still enjoys going to all the Hackettstown athletic events to support the Tigers,” writes Jordyn. “He has dedicated his life to being a coach and supporter of the Tiger community.”

Wehmeyer also worked for more than 25 years as a health and physical education teacher for special needs children, his daughter says.

“Into his retirement, he continued to work with special needs adults until he was diagnosed with his illness,” Jordyn writes.

More than $2,600 had been raised since the campaign’s creation just two days ago.

The funds will be used to support Wehmeyer’s medical and living expenses during his treatment.

“Thank you for your support,” Jordyn writes.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Support Ed Wehmeyer’ on GoFundMe.

