Support Surges After Death Of NJ Native, Towson Student Seeking Stardom

Support is surging for the family of a 23-year-old Towson University student and New Jersey native seeking stardom who was shot to death off-campus last week.

Ikemefuna Justin Eguh, an East Orange, New Jersey native, was found by police with a gunshot wound in the unit block of West Susquehanna Avenue around 2 a.m. on Jan. 11, authorities said.

Known by his peers as Justin, Eguh was enrolled as a senior last semester majoring in exercise science. Friends say he was working toward being a star and creating a music career.

Those who knew him created a GoFundMe to raise money for Eguh's funeral costs. More than $11,600 had been raised as of Tuesday.

"Thank you God for the life of Ikemefuna Justin 'Jig' Eguh! Ikemefuna in the Igbo language means 'may I not lose my strength,' for those who did not know. Ikem was full of strength, tenacity, and ambition. He was a creative soul that found humor in the toughest situations. He was a soldier."

Police are still searching for a suspect in his murder.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.