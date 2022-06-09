Support Rises For ‘Hardworking, Passionate’ Flemington Salon Owner Hoping To Rebuild After Fire

Support is on the rise for a hardworking and passionate Flemington salon owner who is eager to rebuild after her business went up in flames.

The Male Room Salon in Flemington was preparing for the grand opening of its new location on Fulper Road after building a client base at 35 Stangl Rd. for more than a decade when the building was destroyed by a fire on Friday, Sept. 2, according to a post on the borough’s Facebook page and a GoFundMe launched by her daughter, Jamie Booth.

Donna had become known at her Stangl Rd. salon after years of establishing a client base and “working hard to ensure that the men of Flemington always had a good hair cut,” her daughter says.

“Anybody who knows my mom knows that she is hardworking, passionate, and loves her job,” Booth writes. “She wakes up eager to get to work and talks her clients’ ears off while she cuts their hair.”

After putting countless hours and dollars into the Fulper Road transformation, Donna woke up to the devastating phone call that she is now left with nothing and has to rebuild her business.

“My mom has poured her heart and soul into reopening her business and is now left with nothing,” reads the campaign. “Her furniture, station, shears, tools, clippers, etc. all were lost in the fire, leaving her with no equipment and no place of business.”

More than $10,500 had been raised by upwards of 100 donors, putting Donna more than halfway toward her ultimate $20,000 goal in the first three days of the campaign’s creation.

“I am asking for donations to help cover the damages done by the fire,” Booth writes. “My whole family is saddened by this devastation and appreciate any donations given. Thank you.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘The Male Room Salon Fire’ on GoFundMe.

