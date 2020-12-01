Support Pours In For Owner Of Passaic County's First Craft Brewery After Suffering Stroke

Support is pouring in for the co-founder of Passaic County's first craft brewery after suffering a stroke.

More than $13,300 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Steve Bauer, who helped the mayor cut the ribbon on Ghost Hawk Brewing Company in Clifton last April.

Bauer's co-founder Thomas Rachelski, Ghost Hawk's president, created the online campaign for Bauer -- noting it was the least he could do to help someone who's done so much for others.

"It started as a casual conversation over beers and spiraled into reality, but the entire time," said Rachelski, "Steve never forgot about helping others on his way.

"From helping large non-profits, like The Trevor Project and Oasis, to local groups like the Clifton Little League or St. Peter's Haven, Steve always put others before him."

Local breweries teamed up with Ghost Hawk earlier this month to hold a fundraiser for Bauer, of Clifton.

The Ghost Hawk co-president is facing months of rehabilitation, Rachelski said. Donations from the GoFundMe will go toward recovery and Bauer's "dream of running a successful, charitably-focused brewery," Rachelski said.

