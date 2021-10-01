Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Breaking News: Authorities: Fleeing Thief Crashes Vehicle Into Bus In Teaneck, Captured By Bogota PD
News

Supply And Demand: Paterson Detectives Crash Drug Deal, Bust Buyer, Seller

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

Paterson narcotics detectives crashed a drug deal, arresting two city men and seizing 82 heroin folds, 27 vials and one bag of crack, seven Ecstasy pills and $1,618 in proceeds, authorities said.

The investigators charged Karim Giles, 43, and Jerome Alexander, 40, with possession with the intent to sell the drugs after watching them near the corner of 10th Avenue and East 26th Street.

Both were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

