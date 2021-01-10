Supply And Demand 2: 1,000 Heroin Folds Seized In Paterson, Three Dealers, Three Buyers Busted

Continuing a “supply and demand” disruption strategy, Paterson detectives busted three dealers and three middle-aged buyers while seizing more than 1,000 heroin folds, authorities said.

Surveillance of the notorious corner at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Fair Street led to the arrests of Tameer Jones, 35, of Paterson and Crystal Kim, 33, of Little Ferry on dealing charges, among other offenses, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Detectives seized 568 heroin folds, nine bags of crack and $455 in proceeds, Speziale said.

They also arrested a trio of buyers, all from Paterson – two men, one 53, the other 49, and a 52-year-old woman, he said.

Arrested during a separate operation on Carroll Street off 12th Avenue was Jovan Hill, who was “observed making multiple hand to hand transactions,” Speziale said.

The detectives seized 435 heroin folds, he said.

All of the accused dealers were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances on drug-related charges in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

ALSO SEE: Paterson narcotics detectives crashed a drug deal, arresting two city men and seizing 82 heroin folds, 27 vials and one bag of crack, seven Ecstasy pills and $1,618 in proceeds, authorities said. READ MORE....

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.