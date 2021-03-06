Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ecuadoran Fugitive In Hackensack Child Sex Case Returned After Capture On Long Island
News

Supermarket Worker From Kearny Struck By Jeep In Lyndhurst

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The driver told police he was coming over the hump in the road outside the train station in Lyndhurst when his Jeep hit the Kearny woman.
The driver told police he was coming over the hump in the road outside the train station in Lyndhurst when his Jeep hit the Kearny woman. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps/INSET: Jerry DeMarco

A 50-year-old Lyndhurst supermarket employee from Kearny was struck and injured walking to work early Saturday, authorities said.

The woman apparently had just gotten off a bus at the Kingsbridge train station and was crossing Ridge Road just north of Milton Avenue when she was thrown about 15 feet by a Jeep at 6:30 a.m., Lyndhurst Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

The 34-year-old driver from Fairfield told police he was coming over the crest of the bridge over the railroad tracks on northbound Ridge Road (Route 17) and “there she was.”

The woman hit her head, had facial injuries and complained of back pain she when she was brought to University Hospital in Newark, Auteri said.

No summonses were immediately issued. The Lyndhurst Police Traffic Bureau was investigating.

******

HELP SOUGHT: An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed crossing a Hackensack street three blocks from home Thursday night, said authorities who were searching for an SUV that fled the scene.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/news/see-anything-hackensack-pedestrian-81-struck-killed-hit-run-suv-sought/804482/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.