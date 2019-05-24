Suit Claims Paterson Principal Asked Teacher If She Was A Stripper: Report

The former principal of a charter school in Paterson is facing a second lawsuit for sexual harassment filed by a staff member of the school, NorthJersey.com reported.

The former science teacher at Paterson Arts and Science Charter claims the principal, Daniel Necimoglu, entered her classroom while she was alone, sat on a desk in “a sexually suggestive manner” and asked her if she worked as a stripper.

In another incident, Necimoglu, who has reportedly resigned, made suggestive references to the erotic thriller “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

Another harassment lawsuit was previously filed against Necimoglu by a school receptionist, NorthJersey also reported.

