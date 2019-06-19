Suit Claims Former Linden Minister Performed Sex Acts During Exorcisms

The prominent Union County cleric who stepped down from his post at a Linden church after being accused of sexual misconduct is being sued by his alleged victims, MyCentralJersey reported Wednesday.

The Rev. Dr. William Weaver, who was the minister at Linden Presbyterian Church for four decades, was facing a church trial when he renounced his jurisdiction in January.

Last month, three men were quoted in a news story accusing Weaver of performing non-consensual sex acts on them during exorcism rituals . The men, all of whom were identified by name in the article, said Weaver recommended exorcism after they came to him for counsel.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office was notified of the allegations but has not confirmed or denied the existence of an investigation.

The suit was filed in Middlesex County by the three men and a woman who said Weaver performed several rituals on her beginning in 2005, when she was about 35. During the rituals, the woman alleges Weaver lifted her shirt and sucked on her navel.

The four plaintiffs, who are represented by attorney Robert Fuggi of Toms River, accuse the 69-year-old Weaver of sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress, misrepresentation and gross negligence.

In addition to Weaver, the other defendants in the suit are Linden Presbyterian Church, the Presbytery of Elizabeth and the Presbyterian Church (USA).

