Stuck Truck Throws Monkey Wrench Into Ridgewood Rush-Hour Routine

Jerry DeMarco
Garber Square, Station Plaza, Ridgewood
Garber Square, Station Plaza, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A major Ridgewood thoroughfare was closed for more than an hour after a delivery driver's truck got stuck in the middle of a U-turn.

The driver told village police his brakes locked up as he headed down Garber Square and realized the truck wouldn't clear the railroad bridge off North Broad Street around 8 a.m. Friday, April 29.

The FreshPro Distributors truck out of West Caldwell ended up stuck on the median, blocking traffic in both directions.

All Points Towing got the driver out of his predicament while police detoured motorists coming off Franklin and West Ridgewood avenues.

No injuries were reported.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

