Stubborn Blaze At Former Fish-Farming Company In Clifton Doused (Twice)

Fire at 610 Brighton Road in Clifton on March 17, 2023 Fire at 610 Brighton Road in Clifton on March 17, 2023
Fire at 610 Brighton Road in Clifton on March 17, 2023 Photo Credit: Abby Shane Posey
Outstanding video from the scene of the fire on Brighton Road in Clifton on March 17, 2023.
Outstanding video from the scene of the fire on Brighton Road in Clifton on March 17, 2023. Video Credit: Dylan NJ Buff

Firefighters doused a stubborn warehouse blaze in Clifton, then extinguished it again on Saturday.

Work was being done on the former site of Bakkafrost, one of the world's largest fish-farming companies, when the fire apparently broke out on the second floor and then shot through a roof vent shortly after 5 p.m. March 17, responders said.

Firefighters were barely 20 minutes into the job when they were pulled from the softening roof and relied on ladder trucks.

And just in time, as an inner ceiling collapsed.

No injuries were reported.

Clifton, Passaic and Paterson firefighters provided mutual aid for the blaze, which went to three alarms for coverage. The Passaic County Volunteer Emergency Service Rehab Canteen Unit provided canteen service for the first responders.

The fire rekindled late Saturday morning and was doused within an hour.

