Stripper Gets 17 Years Without Parole In Gang Rape At Passaic Gentleman's Club

An "exotic dancer" must spend at least 17 years in state prison before she’ll be eligible for parole for her part in the video-recorded gang rape of another stripper during an after-hours party at a Passaic nightclub.

In addition to the prison term she received on Tuesday, Trystal Lozada, 28, also must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, remain under lifetime parole supervision and have no contact with the victim.

Jurors in Paterson convicted Michael Ramirez, 39, and Lozada in December 2019 of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and criminal sexual contract following an eight-week trial for the Nov. 5, 2012 attack at Mr. B’s Gentlemen’s Club.

The club had closed for the evening when the group of men and women repeatedly raped the dancer after Ramirez drugged her, “rendering her mentally incapacitated and physically helpless,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

The victim -- a then-26-year-old single mother of two -- reported the assault to Passaic police, who recovered the pornographic video, which prosecutors entered into evidence during the trial.

The victim said she was forced into making the video in the club and an upstairs apartment.

Defense attorneys claimed she participated freely and went to police when she didn't get paid.

Superior Court Judge Marybel Mercado-Ramirez sentenced Ramirez in February to 30 years in state prison, 85% of which he must serve under New Jersey's No Early Release Act.

Losada, formerly of the Bronx, got 20 years on Tuesday, with the same NERA requirement.

Co-defendant Miguel Delacruz pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced in February 2018 to 12 years in state prison, more than 10 years of which he must serve before becoming eligible for parole.

Co-defendant Ashley Maldonado pleaded guilty to the same charge and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 3.

Co-defendant Luis Guzman is scheduled for trial beginning June 1.

Chief Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Gina Pfund and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Anneris Hernandez of the office’s Sexual Investigations Unit handled the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.