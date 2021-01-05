Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Strewn Bales Of Hay On Thruway Jams Traffic Bound For GS Parkway

Jerry DeMarco
Fallen bales make hay.
Fallen bales make hay. Photo Credit: Rockland Report

Call it a "bale" out: Bundles of hay that couldn't clear an underpass were knocked from a flatbed truck onto the southbound New York State Thruway on Tuesday, jamming New Jersey-bound traffic.

No injuries were reported in the mishap.

Hay bales stretched for nearly a quarter mile starting around the Garden State Parkway 14A ramp and truck pit in Nanuet around 12:15 p.m.

South Spring Valley and Tallman firefighters responded along with New York State Police.

The view from Airmont Road.

Rockland Report

Rockland Report

