Stray Cat Tests Positive For Rabies In Hunterdon County

A stray cat has tested positive for rabies in Hunterdon County, health officials said.

The feline was found near Pleasant Run Road and Barley Sheaf Road in Readington Township and tested positive for rabies on Thursday, July 14, according to the Hunterdon County Dept. of Health.

The cat was an adult male domestic short hair/mixed breed with a white and brown tiger pattern, officials said.

The department urges anyone who may have come into contact with the animal between Wednesday, June 22 and Wednesday, July 6 to see their primary care physician or the Hunterdon Medical Center Emergency Room to determine whether there is a need for prophylaxis treatment.

Officials also remind residents to never pick up stray animals, as saliva from a rabid animal is considered infectious.

Those interested in attending a free rabies clinic can view the list of scheduled clinics on the Hunterdon County Health Department website.

For more information, call the Hunterdon County Health Services line at 908-788-1351. The local animal control officer can be reached at 908-722-1271.

