Stop & Shop Reserves Shopping Times For Customers Ages 60+

Stop & Shop stores have reduced their hours and will be setting aside times for older customers to shop in safety amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

Starting Thursday, Stop & Shop will set aside the hours of 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. for customers ages 60 and older.

Most stores will be open from 7:30 a.m. through 8 p.m. to “allow more time for our associates to unload deliveries, stock shelves, and better serve our customers throughout the day,” officials said in a press release.

“Stop & Shop is making the decision to allow community members in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which better enables social distancing,” officials said.

No identification will be required for entry, but employees reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not included in the age group.

Other efforts the grocery chain is making to reduce risk include increasing sanitation frequency and following other CDC guidelines to “keep customers and associates safe.”

