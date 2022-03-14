Stop Near GWB Leads To Hidden $150,000, Arrest Of NYC Driver, Prosecutor Says

A money launderer from Queens was caught with more than $150,000 in cash stashed throughout an SUV during a traffic stop in Fort Lee, authorities said.

Investigators with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Task Force stopped a Chevy Suburban driven by Hongwei Zheng, a 39-year-old liquor store cashier, late last week, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They found $158,900.00 in cash “concealed in different locations in the vehicle,” Musella said.

Authorities seized the cash for forfeiture.

Zheng, meanwhile, was charged with money laundering and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

