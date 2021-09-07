Contact Us
Stolen Scooter Rider Mounts Sidewalk, Heads Straight For Crowd Watching Leonia House Demolition

Jerry DeMarco
INSET: Musa Kaira
INSET: Musa Kaira Photo Credit: LEONIA PD

A small crowd was watching the demolition of a house to make way for a new Leonia police headquarters on Friday when a man on a scooter suddenly mounted the sidewalk.

Trying to bypass stopped traffic, the rider headed straight toward those gathered – including Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny.

The chief stepped out front and stopped the rider, who was taken into custody with the assistance of backups.

The scooter, it turns out, was stolen out of New York City, Tamagny said.

Musa Kaira, 28, of the Bronx was charged with receiving stolen property and issued several summonses after the 2:10 p.m. incident on Fort Lee Road.

He was released pending court action.

Capt. Christopher Garris, Officers Raymond Forsdahl and Brandon McNeil and Special Law Enforcement Officer Michael Clark assisted.

