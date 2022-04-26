Stolen Credit Cards, Oxy, $10,000 Seized, Two From NYC Busted By Rochelle Park PD

A Rochelle Park police officer trying to help the occupants of a disabled vehicle found them carrying credit cards in other people's names, oxycodone tablets and $10,000 in tainted cash, authorities said.

Officer Jorge Orihuela went to help after spotting the vehicle in front of the Midland School on Rochelle Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday, April 25, Lt. James DePreta said.

"Nervous behavior and conflicting accounts" from the driver and his passenger made Orihuela suspicious, DePreta said.

After getting consent to search the vehicle, he found the credit cards, drugs and cash, as well as blank checks without specific markings, the lieutenant said.

Arrested were the driver, Raheem Franklin, 21, of the Bronx, and passenger Letique Princearine, 23, of New York, NY, he said.

They were charged with receiving stolen property, possession of drugs and stolen credit cards and money laundering, then were released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The cash was seized for forfeiture and the vehicle was impounded, DePreta said.

Sgt. Jared Shatkin and Officer Chris Kiszka assisted, he said.

