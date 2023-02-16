Contact Us
Stolen Car Suspect Captured After Running From Route 46 Traffic Stop: Ridgefield Park PD

Jerry DeMarco
Ridgefield Park Police Department
Ridgefield Park Police Department

A Jersey City man in a stolen car stopped by Ridgefield Park police on Route 46 tried to run but was quickly captured, authorities said.

Sgt. William Martin pulled the black Infiniti over for multiple vehicle violations and quickly learned it had been reported stolen, Police Lt. Arthur W. Jensen said.

Morton removed Brandon Montague, 24, Jersey City, and Kaira Swinton, 22, of the Bronx as backup Officers Kenneth Knebl and Amanda Thomas arrived, the lieutenant said.

The sergeant began taking Montague into custody when he pulled away and bolted, Jensen said.

Knebl and Thomas chased him down with help from Fort Lee police, he said.

Morton, meanwhile, arrested Swinton, who was charged with unlawfully taking a means of conveyance.

Montague was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle as well as stolen license plates, resisting arrest and submitting a false statement to police.

Both he and Swinton were released pending court appearances.

