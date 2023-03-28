Stolen Car Driver Says She's Returning It To Owner: Lyndhurst PD

A driver wanted on multiple warrants told a Lyndhurst police officer who stopped her in a stolen SUV that she was returning it to the owner, authorities said.

Toshi Gray, 49, of East Orange was carrying illegal prescription drugs and paraphernalia when Officer Nicollette Villani stopped an Acura MDX on Kingsland and Riverside avenues around 2:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Gray told Villani she knew that the SUV was stolen and was bringing it back to its owner, the lieutenant said.

She was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and minor drug and paraphernalia possession, then sent in custody to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus after she said she wasn't feeling well, Auteri said.

Gray will eventually be transferred to the Bergen County Jail until outstanding warrants out of East Orange, Orange and Newark can be addressed, he said.

