STILL MISSING: Search Intensifies For Young Passaic Couple Swept Away In Ida's Floodwaters

Jerry DeMarco
Ayush Rana, Nidhi Rana
Ayush Rana, Nidhi Rana Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A search intensified Friday for two young adults from Passaic who were swept away in Tropical Storm Ida’s floodwaters.

Responders fear that Nidhi Rana and Ayush Rana may have been swept into a storm drain that empties into the Passaic River after getting out of their car on Main Street during Wednesday night’s torrential downpour.

With the tide low Friday morning, divers headed about 600 feet into the culvert, Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

Seven boats were in the river, a chopper was overhead and the National Guard was probing the river with sonar, Lora said.

Searchers from Paterson, Clifton and the New Jersey State Police assisted, he said.

“High tide is around 2 p.m.,” the mayor said. “We’re using all resources to try and find them before then.”

Passaic already had a casualty from Ida: Luis Jalil-Solarzario, 70, who was a passenger in a car that was submerged in nearly eight feet of water near the underpass at Van Houten and Passaic avenues. Firefighters rescued his 66-year-old wife and their son, 25.

A Little Falls woman swept away by floodwaters from Ida was also still missing and believed dead. READ MORE….

Responders at the Passaic River.

