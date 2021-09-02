Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

News

STILL MISSING: Little Falls Woman, 56, Swept Away By Floodwaters Presumed Dead

Jerry DeMarco
Donna Lomagro
Donna Lomagro Photo Credit: WOODLAND PARK PD

UPDATE: A Little Falls woman swept away by floodwaters during Tropical Storm Ida was still missing and believed dead, authorities said Thursday.

Donna Lomagro, 56, got out of her stranded car on Lackawanna Avenue near Browertown Road and was knocked under by the current around 9 p.m., witnesses told Woodland Park police.

The current continued into Dowling Brook, which eventually feeds into the Passaic River, they said.

Two good Samaritans had to be rescued themselves after they tried to save her.

The West Paterson Fire Department Water Rescue Team continued searching through the night and into the morning hours with no sign of Lomagro, who was described as 5-foot-5 inches tall and 120 or so pounds.

Police and EMS also responded.

