Statutory Rape: Clifton Construction Worker Charged With Sexually Assaulting Fair Lawn Pre-Teen

A 23-year-old construction worker from Clifton who had a sexual relationship with a Fair Lawn pre-teen was charged with statutory rape, authorities said.

Elkana Gonzalez was 19 when he “engaged in sexual conduct, including sexual penetration, with the child over an extended period of time” in 2017, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit began investigating after Fair Lawn police notified them and the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency in late May, the prosecutor said.

Under New Jersey law, statutory rape occurs when one of the partners is between 13 and 16 and the other is at least four years older. It can put a convicted offender in prison for a long time, among other serious consequences.

Gonzalez remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old, records show.

Musella thanked Fair Lawn police for their assistance.

