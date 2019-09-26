Contact Us
State Suspends Health Aide Charged In Death At Cedar Grove Nursing Home

Paul Milo
Monique Beaucejour
Monique Beaucejour Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

The State Board of Nursing has temporarily suspended the certification of a homemaker-health aide from Bloomfield charged with manslaughter in the death of a nursing home resident in her care, Attorney General Gurbrir S. Grewal said Thursday.

Monique Beaucejour, 46, of Bloomfield, has been charged with reckless manslaughter, hindering, obstruction and neglect of the elderly.

Authorities say that Beaucejour, who worked at the Genesis Waterview Center in Cedar Grove, last month left Fannie McClain, 85, also of Bloomfield, unattended. She fell and sustained serious injuries.

Beaucejour allegedly placed the woman back in bed, returned to the room later, and claimed to others that she had just discovered the woman's injuries. McClain was taken to Mountainside Hospital, where she died.

Beaucejour, who was not working under her certification when the incident occurred, agreed to the temporary suspension of her certification pending the outcome of the criminal charges against her and pending further action by the board.

Beacejour was immediately fired from the nursing home and is barred from working as a certified home health aide pending a final decision by state officials.

