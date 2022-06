Authorities have identified the 59-year-old woman who drowned Monday, June 13 at Island Beach State Park as Toms River woman, NJ Advance Media reported.

Elizabeth Treharne was swimming alone near Area 22 around 8:20 p.m. when she was swept away by a rip current, the outlet said.

Her body was recovered at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

