State AG: Carteret Driver Dies After Medical Episode During Parking Spot Argument

A driver had a medical episode and died during an argument over a parking spot in Carteret, state authorities confirmed.

Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said Friday that his office must investigate because the victim's death occurred while police were talking to him and the other driver.

According to Bruck:

"The incident occurred on July 28 at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jeanette Street near the intersection of Hayward Avenue in Carteret Borough. A police officer of the Carteret Borough Police Department responded to a call of two men arguing over a parking spot. The responding officers spoke to the individuals involved.

"During the conversation one of the individuals appeared to have a medical incident. The officers called an ambulance. The individual was transported to Robert Wood Johnson hospital in Rahway and was pronounced dead at approximately 12 a.m."

Attorney General's Office protocol required the incident be investigated by Bruck’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) because of police involvement.

