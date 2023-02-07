Starved Dog Found On Street Rescued By Philly Area Shelter, Recovers At NJ Vet Specialists

A starving dog rescued from Philadelphia streets has found a foster home in part thanks to Crown Veterinary Specialists of Lebanon, N.J.

That's where the emaciated 3-year-old pit bull mix named Pandora was recovering during the past week after being rescued by Outcast Rescue of Catasauqua, PA.

"Overall she is doing really well," Outcast Rescue wrote on Facebook. "Lots of sleeping and she even engaged in chewing a bone making our hearts pitter patter."

After she was rescued on Feb. 2, the rescuers wrote, "How it is even possible she can stand is beyond us but she clearly has the will to want to live."

"When we picked her up, she just curled in her blankets in the back of the car and went right to sleep. . . Pandora just took everything in, watching every little bit of movement. She is very sweet and just sat there patiently as everything was done to her."

She'll be returning to Crown Veterinary in a few days for more bloodwork, the rescue said.

Her care was expected to cost in the thousands. Donations can be made via Venmo to outcast-rescue.

