Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Pagans Leader From Long Island Gets Nearly 3 Years For Gun Found In NJ Stop Following PA Party
News

Stabbing Victim, 73, Staggers Into Hawthorne Police HQ, Accused Assailant Quickly Caught

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ryan Thompson
Ryan Thompson Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 73-year-old man staggered into Hawthorne police headquarters bleeding from a stab wound, authorities said. 

As he was rushed to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, officers captured his accused assailant, borough resident Ryan Thompson, 44, about six blocks away.

The victim survived his wounds.

Thompson, meanwhile, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James W. Knepper said in a joint announcement Thursday.

They didn’t disclose a possible motive for Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. stabbing, nor describe what type of knife was used.

Thompson remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.