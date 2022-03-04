Stabbed Passaic Man, 25, Made Way Up Street Before Collapsing, Dies At Hospital

A stabbing victim who was found gravely injured in a Passaic backyard was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

City resident Richard Batista, 25, was found face-down behind the Master Kitchen Restaurant on Passaic Street off Fourth Street shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, March 3, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman

He apparently had been stabbed near Third Street before making his way there.

Batista was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead, Valdes and Guzman said in a brief release.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified, nor did they discuss a possible motive.

