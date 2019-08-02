Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Struck By Commuter Train In Paterson Hospitalized
News

Springsteen's Son Now A Jersey City Firefighter, Mom Patti Scialfa Says

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
The son of legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen has become a Jersey City firefighter, his mom announced Thursday.
The son of legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen has become a Jersey City firefighter, his mom announced Thursday. Photo Credit: City of Jersey City

The youngest child of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa has become a Jersey City firefighter, Scialfa said in an Instagram post Thursday.

Sam Springsteen, 25, took the civil service exam in March, the Jersey Journal reported. Springsteen has served as a volunteer firefighter in Colts Neck since 2014.

In her post, Scialfa expressed pride and a touch of motherly concern for her son, who bears a strong resemblance to his rock-icon dad.

"You followed your dreams ... stay safe ....love your brave heart", she wrote.

The Division of Fire in Jersey City is the present incarnation of the city's organized fire service, which began nearly 200 years ago, the agency said on its web page.

The more than 600 members who serve the state's second-largest city answered more than 24,000 calls in 2018.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.