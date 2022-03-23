Speeds Exceed 110 MPH As Police Pursue Carjacked Vehicle From Northwest Bergen To GWB

Bandits who carjacked a livery driver at gunpoint in Bergen County topped 110 miles an hour to outrace police to the George Washington Bridge before vanishing across the Hudson, responders said.

It literally began and ended in minutes.

The Lexus E350 was taken by force from its 31-year-old driver outside a home on Pascack Road in Washington Township, just down the street from Ridgewood Road, at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, township Police Chief Richard Skinner said.

Paramus police spotted the vehicle soon after and pursued it northbound on Route 208.

The vehicle exited at Grandview Avenue in Wyckoff and then headed back onto Route 208 -- going south this time -- before continuing east on Route 4 at super-high speed.

The speeding vehicle blew through the tolls at the GWB at 1:42 a.m., at which point police terminated the pursuit.

The distance from the Washington Township street where the car was taken to Grandview Avenue and then to the George Washington Bridge is roughly 21 miles. The driver reportedly covered that ground in well under a half-hour.

