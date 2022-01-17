'Special K,' Ecstasy Seized In Separate Lyndhurst Stops

Lyndhurst police made separate weekend drug arrests following traffic stops in the same area.

Officer Michael Clifford stopped an older model BMW with a cracked windshield and expired inspection sticker in the area of Polito Avenue and Wall Sreet West late Friday, Detective Lt. Michael Auteri said.

The vehicle also had a temporary license plate that, it turned out, belonged to another vehicle, he said.

The driver, Marco Ribeiro, 40, of Newark was carrying Ecstasy and was unlicensed, Auteri said.

He was charged with drug possession, issued traffic summonses and released pending a hearing. The vehicle was impounded.

A little over 24 hours later, Officer Michael Walker was on Wall Street West when he saw a Jeep make a wide turn and swerve on Polito Avenue, Auteri said.

Walker followed the Jeep, which turned right onto Valley Brook Avenue from the left lane shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the lieutenant said.

The officer pulled over the driver, Antonio Guillen, 40, of Kearny, whose speech was slurred, Auteri said.

Sgt. Charles Giangeruso arrived and administered a field sobriety test, after which Guillen was taken into custody.

Police also found him carrying ketamine, the lieutenant said.

Guillen was examined at headquarters by Detective Billy Kapp, a drug recognition expert. He was charged with possession of the ketamine, as well as with being under the influence of drugs.

Police released Guillen to a responsible adult and impounded the Jeep for 12 hours, under John's Law, Auteri said.

