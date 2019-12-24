Special Forces Soldier From Westwood Killed By Afghanistan Roadside Bomb

Westwood native and U.S. Special Forces soldier Michael J. Goble was killed in combat in Afghanistan.

The 33-year-old U.S. Army Green Beret died Monday of injuries sustained by a roadside bomb in Kunduz Province Sunday, Pentagon officials said.

The Taliban reportedly took responsibility for the attack, which remains under investigation.

More than $20,000 had been raised as of Monday evening on a GoFundMe for Goble, who leaves behind his daughter, Zoey, and partner, Jen.

"I have never met a soldier that was more passionate and patriotic than Mike Goble," campaign founder Lisa Barker said.

"He loved this country endlessly, and paid the ultimate sacrifice for it, fighting for our freedom."

Goble graduated from Westwood Regional High School in 2004. He was a senior intelligence sergeant assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

"With great sadness I share the news of an American Hero who gave his last full measure of devotion defending and preserving the values of democracy and freedom we hold dear as Americans," Westwood Mayor John Birkner, Jr. said.

"May he rest in eternal peace and may God comfort his family. Our prayers are with them at this difficult time."

This was Goble's fourth and final tour of duty, officials said.

