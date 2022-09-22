Special Ed Student Among Those Injured In School Bus Crash In Bergen

A special education student and two adults sustained minor injuries when a school bus and a minivan collided in New Milford, authorities said.

The Toyota minivan driver blew a stop sign before the crash sent the school bus careening onto a residential lawn at Boulevard and Graphic Boulevard around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Police Chief Brian T. Clancy said.

Holy Name Medical Center EMS transported a minivan passenger and the two adults from the Joshua Tours bus out of Passaic to area hospitals, the chief said.

A parent brought the 8-year-old student to their doctor, he said.

Police issued four summonses to the minivan driver, Clancy said.

All Points Towing sent a heavy wrecker to remove the vehicles.

