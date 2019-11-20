SPECIAL DELIVERY: Christmas Tree From Warren County Farm Delivered To Vice President Mike Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will have a little piece of Warren County in his home this Christmas.

The spruce from Wyckoff’s Christmas Tree Farm in White Township was chosen in August as a reserve champion in the National Christmas Tree Association's 2019 tree and wreath contest.

Those winners go to the vice president's home while the White House will receive the grand champion, a Douglas fir from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, PA.

Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm announced Monday's special delivery to Washington D.C. on social media.

Wyckoff's Christmas Tree farm makes a special delivery to Vice President Mike Pence's home.

